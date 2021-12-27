Why Do Some Directors Find Working With Samuel L Jackson Difficult?

Why Is It Difficult for Some Directors to Work With Samuel L Jackson?

Samuel L Jackson is a well-known actor who has mastered the art of reading dialogue for the big screen in films like Pulp Fiction and Jurassic Park.

He has admitted, however, that he isn’t always the easiest actor to work with.

Jackson acknowledged that he has specific reasons for operating on sets.

He understands his value and reflects it in his contracts and interpersonal interactions.

Jackson is one of the most well-known live-action actors in history.

In total, his films grossed over (dollar)27 billion at the box office.

Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever catapulted him into the spotlight.

His performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, on the other hand, catapulted him into the limelight, earning him his only Academy Award nomination.

From the Star Wars franchise to Snakes on a Plane, he has worked on a variety of films.

Jackson also starred as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He became so well-known that Marvel altered the character’s appearance in all media to resemble Jackson.

Jackson has made a few appearances on television over the years, though they aren’t as frequent as his film roles.

He voiced characters in shows like Afro Samurai and The Boondocks.

In the MCU Disney(plus) series Secret Invasion, Jackson will reprise his role as Fury.

Jackson was interviewed by the New York Times for a profile that covered the breadth of his career.

Despite his hectic schedule, the legendary actor manages to incorporate some relaxation into his projects.

He did admit, however, that some directors aren’t happy with the way he conducts himself.

“For some directors, I can be a difficult taskmaster,” Jackson admitted.

“I’m at the point where I can say, ‘Uh, you know, that’s not going to be in the movie, right? We got it when we did this, that, and that.’

That’s something I’m not going to do.’

Jackson recognizes his value as an actor and demands the respect he is due.

He writes it into his film project contracts that he should be able to go golfing twice a week at all times.

This allows the actor to relax and decompress.

He also refuses to do extra takes that will have no impact on the final product.

“Then they want to contact my agent,” Jackson continued.

I’m not going to do that, so call whoever you want.”

The number fifty…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.