Why Do Some People Believe Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” Is About Witchcraft?

“Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney is a simple but effective Christmas song.

As a result, there are no other options for interpreting its lyrics.

One fan, however, claims that the Christmas song is about witchcraft.

It’s a bold claim, but when you think about it, it’s no less intriguing.

One fan, Canadian actor Ryan George, believes Paul’s holiday hit, “Wonderful Christmastime,” is about witchcraft, according to the Huffington Post.

It’s right there in the lyrics, as simple as they are, according to George.

“Paul McCartney’s ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ is about friends practicing witchcraft until someone walks in and forces them to play it cool,” George wrote on Twitter.

The lyrics were used as proof by George.

During the verse, “The moon is right,” he claims someone walks in on the friends.

The mood has improved.

This is where we’ll be spending the night.

And that’s all there is to it” and the chorus, “Just having a wonderful Christmastime.”

Audacy points out that the couple in the music video who are huddled around the fire appear suspicious.

“An elderly couple is huddled in the dark around a small glowing television in the beginning,” they wrote.

“Outside their window, constellations resemble a full-grown sky monster ready to spread ‘Christmas cheer’ throughout the dingy bar.

“Sure enough, the beast sprays aerosol devilry over the couple, resulting in a lively party and Paul McCartney in the 1980s.”

What hex has this charmer cast upon the people of the town?!?!?”

In 2019, George’s tweet went viral.

Some fans then agreed that the song is about witchcraft.

Some people have already voiced their opinions on the odd theory.

One fan responded, “I’ve always thought the transition of these lyrics was strangely abrupt.”

“This explains why the choir has allegedly spent the entire year learning a song consisting solely of the words ‘ding dong ding dong ding dong,'” another added.

Another person couldn’t figure out what was going on in the verse “The word has gone out.”

Concerning the city.

To be able to lift a glass.

“DON’T LOOK DOWN AT WHAT?” they wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan wrote, “I’ve always thought the transition of these lyrics was oddly abrupt,” while another fan wondered, “Why did he sing the chorus so panicked?”

“I love Paul McCartney, but I LOATHE that song; thank you for giving it the proper context,” one person concluded.

