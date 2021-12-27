Why Does Billie Eilish Prefer Elvis Presley’s Songs Over The Beatles’?

Why Does Billie Eilish Prefer Elvis Presley’s Songs to The Beatles’?

Elvis Presley and The Beatles are responsible for some of the most well-known songs in history.

Billie Eilish revealed in an interview that many of her songs are inspired by The Beatles.

She also explained why she isn’t as enamored with Elvis Presley as she is with The Beatles.

During an interview with MTV Push, Eilish revealed that she has always been a fan of The Beatles’ music.

“When I was younger, we only did one thing: listen to music.”

That was all we did.

I’m a huge fan of Avril Lavigne and The Beatles.

“I went through all of my phases,” says the narrator.

“I think there’s so much Beatles inspiration in my music and what my brother and I create together,” she added.

“If you listen carefully enough, you’ll hear it.”

Simply because their lyrics and harmonies are incredible.

As if it were so pleasing to your ears.

Listening to them is simply enjoyable.

I was a member of a choir when I was younger, so there were always harmonies in the air.

So I’ve got a pretty good idea of what’ll sound good or whatever.”

Eilish was asked whether she preferred Elvis Presley or The Beatles during an interview with Noisey.

She exclaimed, “Dude!”

"The Beatles, The Beatles, The Beatles, The Beatles, The Beatles, The Beatles, The Beatles

“Well, the Beatles, the Beatles, the Beatles,” says the narrator.

Following that, Eilish revealed that she had not been exposed to many Elvis Presley songs.

“I never really heard Elvis,” she admitted.

“I was just not… my friend, I was born too late for that.”

However, Eilish was born in 2001, and some members of her generation were first exposed to Elvis’ music through the Disney film Lilo andamp; Stitch, which was released in 2002.

Despite the fact that Eilish claimed she “never really” heard Elvis’ songs, she covered one of them: “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for 14 weeks.

The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for 14 weeks.

It was featured on the Blue Hawaii soundtrack.

The Blue Hawaii album spent 20 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200.

