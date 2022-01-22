Why Does Dolly Parton Refuse to Judge Competition Shows?

Why Doesn’t Dolly Parton Judge Competition Shows?

Dolly Parton appears to be a happy and outgoing person.

She’s also regarded as one of the all-time great country singers.

Her talent and personality would make her an excellent judge on a show like American Idol or The Voice.

Unfortunately, Parton has previously stated that she has no plans to judge a competition show anytime soon.

This is why:

Parton has a large fan base that includes people from all walks of life.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is one of the shows she’s reportedly been asked to appear on.

Parton has been approached numerous times, according to HuffPost panelist Michelle Visage, but she has declined each request.

“Just to let everyone know,” Visage says, “we’ve asked Dolly Parton for 11, 12, 13 years.”

The issue, according to Visage, is one of scheduling.

Parton was also asked to host the game show Family Feud, according to reports.

Louie Anderson, a comedian, took over the role instead.

From 1998 to 2002, he was a part of the show.

In 2010, Steve Harvey took over as host.

Although Parton’s absence from RuPaul’s Drag Race was attributed to scheduling conflicts by Visage, this may not be the full story.

Parton says in her book Dream More that she prefers to decline offers to judge competitions because she can’t bear telling one person they’re better than another.

Parton claims she has been approached with “hundreds” of offers to judge songwriting competitions, beauty pageants, television shows, drag queen competitions, and even dog shows.

Parton claims that she does not want to tell anyone that “they are not as good as someone else.”

When she was a kid, Parton recalls feeling “less than” the other kids.

Occasionally, large baskets of food and toys would be delivered by local churches.

Despite her gratitude for the gifts, Parton says they served as a reminder of her family’s financial situation.

“We knew [the donations]were coming because they judged us as ‘poor,'” Parton wrote.

The celebrity judges on competition shows are well-known.

Jennifer Lopez was a well-known celebrity judge on American Idol.

Lopez was initially advised not to take on the hosting gig, despite the fact that she turned out to be a fantastic host.

People close to her warned her that appearing on a talent show would jeopardize her chances of landing major film roles, but she chose to trust her instincts.

“It was a significant turning point…

