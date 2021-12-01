Why Does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Pee in Water Bottles During Workouts?

Why Does Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Pee in Water Bottles While Working Out?

Dwayne Johnson appears to follow Jeff Goldblum’s character in Jurassic Park’s golden rule: “When you gotta go, you gotta go.” When he’s not in front of the camera, The Rock is usually in the gym pounding out a ridiculous muscle-building routine.

And if you don’t have time to find a bathroom, peeing into a water bottle is a great way to get him to the next set.

Johnson is just one of many Hollywood action stars who are known for their intense workouts, despite his eccentric exercise regimen.

Johnson, a former football player and pro-wrestling superstar who has since become one of Hollywood’s most bankable actors, appears to regard the gym as a sacred space.

Johnson’s workouts typically include 50 sets, according to Insider, which is enough to scare away even the most dedicated fitness freak.

Johnson, on the other hand, has a problem: to stay hydrated, he drinks a lot of water and works out in gyms that don’t have bathrooms.

Johnson urinates into old water bottles he would discard anyway, rather than taking a break from what he calls the “iron paradise” to go bathroom hunting.

His workout stays on track thanks to that time-saver.

Cutting bathroom trips saves Johnson a significant amount of time during an exercise routine, especially since he is doing roughly 10 times the sets recommended by Healthline to build muscle.

There’s only one comparison for Dwayne Johnson when it comes to heavyweight action superstars.

Arnold Schwarzenegger began his career as a world-class bodybuilder, but his jaw-dropping physique propelled him to Hollywood, where he became a legendary action star.

Schwarzenegger’s workout regimen during his peak physical condition, according to Rare, may have been even more intense than Johnson’s.

Schwarzenegger became a bodybuilding superstar as a result of his dedication, but after retiring as a seven-time Mr. Olympia, he turned to movies.

Olympian.

Johnson, like Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1980s and 1990s, maintains peak physical condition for a slew of film roles, ranging from a co-starring role in the Fast and Furious franchise to being one of Disney’s go-to action stars.

He also recently wrapped filming for the DC Universe’s Black Adam, which is set to be one of the summer’s most anticipated films.

It’s no surprise that Johnson doesn’t have time for pee breaks with nearly a dozen other films he’s slated to star in or produce.

