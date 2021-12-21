Why does Geralt in The Witcher have white hair?

Geralt of Rivia’s white hair has piqued the interest of fans of The Witcher.

In December 2019, Netflix premiered the character from Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher book series.

Geralt has white hair, but it is not due to his advanced age.

Rather, the character’s hair turned white during his journey to become a witcher.

Witcher apprentices are subjected to intense alchemical processes during their training, according to Screenrant.

According to the site, one of these processes is the “Trial of the Grasses,” which is a painful trial in which apprentices are required to drink a concoction of special alchemical ingredients that alter their physical appearance.

Not all witches make it through the process, but Geralt was an exception.

He made it through the ordeal and was subjected to even more torturous tests, which left his skin and hair pale white.

They also bestowed upon him greater superpowers than other witches.

A witcher, according to Vulture, is a monster hunter for hire.

Witchers are superhuman humans who have been mutated by a combination of medieval science and magic.

Witches, according to the site, can drink potions that are too toxic for normal people.

There are numerous witches.

In one episode, for example, Geralt is hired to track down a monster that murdered another witcher.

Geralt is around 90 to 100 years old in season two of the hit Netflix show, according to Fiction Horizon, making him no spring chicken.

Another character, Regis, is well over 400 years old, and Vasemir is between 300 and 350 years old.

On Friday, December 17, the second season of The Witcher was released on Netflix.