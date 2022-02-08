Why Does Leslie Jones Think The 2022 Beijing Olympics Will Be The “Last Olympics”?

Leslie Jones, who has been live-tweeting the Olympics for years, says the Beijing Games could be her last because she’s “tired of fighting.”

Leslie Jones’s popular Olympic commentary may be coming to an end.

Leslie, a former Saturday Night Live star, has been live tweeting her way through the last few summer and winter Olympics, and now, just days before the 2022 Beijing Olympics, she says she’s thinking she’s done for good.

In an Instagram post from February, she wrote, “I’m starting to feel like this should be my last olympics I live tweet.”

Count to seven

“I’m fed up with fighting people who don’t want me to do it.”

They take down my videos and recruit people who believe they can do it better than I can.

And I’m fed up with battling them.”

Leslie admitted that she may come across as “just another celebrity bitching,” but that she is simply enthusiastic about the games.

“I enjoy working with athletes, and they enjoy working with me as well.”

“And I know you’ll enjoy it,” she added.

“However, things have become too difficult now.

And no one is rooting for or supporting me.”

“I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals,” she added.

However, I appreciate all of your kindness.

uptoyallnow (hashtag)

Leslie was giving her candid commentary as she watched the finals of the Team Figure Skating competition, cheering on athletes from all over the world and offering her fashion advice, just hours before she made her statement.

While Team USA’s Karen Chen skated, she said, “I do this because I really enjoy watching the Olympics.”

“I’m a huge fan of your responses.

“It’s as if everyone is coming together, regardless of what’s going on.”

“When I’m doing this, I’m completely immersed in it,” she continued.

This is something I’m very passionate about.”

Since the beginning of the games on Feb.

4, Leslie has also expressed her enthusiasm for various skiing competitions and the USA vs.

Match between the ROC women’s hockey team and their opponents.

She wrote on Instagram, “I have watched olympics since I could walk lol.”

“It’s just my father and me.”

As a result, I’m speaking from the depths of my soul.”