Why Does Snooki Say “Nothing We Can Do” About Sammi’s Return to Jersey Shore?

Why Does Snooki Say “There’s Nothing We Can Do” About Sammi’s Return to Jersey Shore?

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed in a new podcast interview how hard the cast and MTV tried to resurrect Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

This is a family vacation that not everyone wants to go on.

As the Jersey Shore cast commemorates the series’ 100th episode on Thursday, Jan.

Fans of the MTV reality show may be wondering if original cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola will ever return.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi assured fans that the cast tried to persuade their former co-star to make an appearance in a new interview on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrinopodcast.

They’ve had no luck in the end.

“All of us girls texted her, ‘Listen! Ronnie isn’t on the show right now,'” she said.

“You should definitely come on, even if it’s just for a girls dinner—just to hang out with us and catch up,” Snooki said on Jan.

There are 12 episodes in total.

“She just says, ‘No.’

‘I’m fine.’ She refuses to participate in the show.”

“There’s literally nothing we can do,” the original meatball added.

We all gave it our all.

She is unconcerned about [money].”

During the six-season run of Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012, Sammi was one of the original cast members.

Her tumultuous relationship with co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro became one of the show’s most prominent storylines.

Sammi declined to be a part of the cast reunion in 2018 for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Ronnie announced his departure from the show in May 2021 to address his mental health issues.

With his absence, some fans hoped that Sammi would feel more at ease participating in some way, but according to Snooki, she’s just not interested.

She told host Danny Pellegrino, “I just think she’s truly over it and she doesn’t want to be a part of it any longer.”

“We’re not going to beg her.”

Instead, the rest of the cast will be celebrating the 100th episode of the long-running series this week.

In an MTV clip, Deena Nicole Buckner said, “The best part of having the family back together for me is clearly just making more memories with all of you and our kids and our significant others.”

“We really are a family now,” Vinny Guadagnino added.

We used to film and then leave each other, never seeing each other again.

“However, we adore each other.”

……

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Will Sammi Ever Return to Jersey Shore? Why Snooki Says There’s “Nothing We Can Do”