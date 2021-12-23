Why does Tom Hanks play so many real people in his films?

Tom Hanks has a strong following among moviegoers.

The two-time Academy Award winner has built such a strong bond with his fans that some of his most popular roles are as real people.

Hanks has a habit of bringing historical figures’ lives to life on screen, particularly in recent years.

But it turns out that he has a good reason for his preference for true stories.

Hanks has played a variety of real-life characters over the years.

He brought harrowing true stories to life in films like Bridge of Spies, Catch Me If You Can, Apollo 13, Sully, Captain Phillips, The Post, and Charlie Wilson’s War.

In the film Saving Mr. Banks, he even played entertainment icons Walt Disney and Fred Rogers.

Banks and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood are two films that are set in the same neighborhood.

Hanks won two Academy Awards for portraying fictional characters, which is ironic.

The academy frequently favors actors who portray well-known historical figures.

However, in the case of Hanks’ back-to-back wins for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, the actor was praised for developing his own characters.

In fact, all but one of Hanks’ six Oscar nominations have been for portraying fictional characters.

Hanks has become more interested in portraying real-life people as he has grown older.

Perhaps it has something to do with the types of roles he thinks he’s capable of.

Hanks knows his limits, as he told The New York Times.

It’s why he rarely appears in films as a villain.

He claimed, “I don’t instill fear in anyone.”

“Bad guys, in general, necessitate a level of malevolence that I don’t think I can fake.”

Hanks admitted that he has a hard time connecting with villains who want to hurt and destroy others.

His production company, Playtone, focuses primarily on nonfiction because true stories have relatable motivations, as he explained to the New York Times.

Rather than creating original stories, Hanks prefers to draw on real-life inspiration and share it with a wider audience.

Given Hanks’ fascination with true stories, it should come as no surprise to fans that he is about to play yet another real person.

Hanks portrays Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s longtime manager, in the upcoming film Elvis.

Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley, and Olivia DeJonge plays Priscilla Presley in this musical drama directed by Baz Luhrmann.

