Why Doesn’t Clayton Echard’s ‘The Bachelor’ Journey Air on January 17?

Why is Clayton Echard’s ‘The Bachelor’ journey not airing on January 17?

Due to scheduling conflicts, there will be no new episode of The Bachelor Season 26 on Monday, January 17.

On January 10, ABC executive Robert Millstweeted, “See you all in TWO WEEKS We have the Rams-Cardinals game next Monday,” confirming the reality series’ brief hiatus.

Mills advised Bachelor Nation to “relax,” promising that Clayton Echard’s season will only get “crazier” from here on out.

On Monday, the network reminded fans of the change in schedule, which is due to the NFL playoffs, by sharing a meme from the season alongside a video of the women being surprised by some news during the rose ceremony.

“When we remember there’s no episode of The Bachelor tonight,” the caption read, with some of Clayton’s suitors asking, “What?” and looking befuddled.

Fans were further confused when the show’s official Instagram account reminded them that they could watch the season on Hulu.

“You could’ve just pushed the episode for tomorrow like you did for BIP,” one user said on Monday, while another asked, “Buttttt whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

“This is cruel and unusual punishment,” a third viewer joked, before another fan pointed out that watching the Los Angeles Rams football game on Monday was worthwhile.

“There’s drama in that, too!” wrote one user.

The Bachelor’s hiatus came just a week after fans were treated to the season’s first real bit of drama on the January 10 episode.

Cassidy Timbrooks and Shanae Ankney were both cast as early house villains during the show.

Cassidy, 26, ruffled some feathers during the first group date when she chose to spend time with Clayton, 28, instead of contributing to the party planning activity.

When she made out with the Missouri native while the rest of the women were completing the task set by guest Hilary Duff, she enraged the ladies.

Cassidy got the group date rose from the former football player, but when he found out she had a “friend with benefits” waiting for her at home, he asked host Jesse Palmer if anyone had ever returned a rose.

Shanae, on the other hand, made a.

