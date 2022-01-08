Why Doesn’t Dolly Parton Worry About Losing Fans?

Dolly Parton is unquestionably one of the most popular celebrities in the world.

The 75-year-old singer has had a long career and appears to be growing in popularity among fans.

Parton discussed celebrity loss of fans in a 1984 interview with Interview Magazine.

Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton, published in 2017, included Parton’s 1984 interview with Interview Magazine.

Parton explained why losing fans did not frighten her in the interview.

“I consider [losing fans], but I’m not concerned.”

This could all be over tomorrow, in my opinion.

That makes me even more grateful, but I’d be a star no matter where I was.

“Being a star simply means finding your own special place and shining where you are,” Parton told Interview in 1984, as documented in the book Dolly on Dolly.

“That is what being a star means to me,” Parton continued.

It’s just that I wanted to be a bigger star and accomplish more.

I’d be Flo if I worked as a waitress.

My dream is to own a nightclub.

Miss Kitty would be my barmaid moniker.

I’d tell the worst jokes, make everyone happy, lend everyone money, and have a good time.

If I worked in a factory, I’d be the one in charge of making Christmas cookies for everyone.

I’d always be able to support myself.

I’m not a parent, and I’ve done the best I can for my family.”

When Dolly Parton first moved to Nashville, she thought she’d “die of homesickness.”

While many celebrities have difficulty going out in public, Parton once stated that she “never let” herself “get trapped.”

Parton told Interview in 1984, according to Dolly on Dolly, ”

“I go out to eat, I go to clubs, and I love to have a good time.”

I’ll never allow myself to become trapped.

I believe that one of the bad things that celebrities do, which deprives them of a real life, is that they refuse to leave.

They’re terrified that someone will kill or kidnap them.

You must be aware, in my opinion…

