Why Doesn’t Joseph Baena Use His Father’s Last Name, Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Why Doesn’t Joseph Baena Use His Father Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Last Name?

While Joseph Baena is eager to follow in his father Arnold Schwarzenegger’s footsteps, he also wants to carve his own path.

The 24-year-old actor revealed on E! News’ Daily Pop that this is one of the many reasons he doesn’t go by the name “Schwarzenegger.”

Joseph explained the decision to host Morgan Stewart and guest emcee Loni Love, saying, “There’s a few different variables in that.”

“But that’s not my top priority right now,” she says. “Right now, I’m just focused on building myself up and building my acting and real estate careers.”

Arnold, on the other hand, continues to have a significant impact on Joseph’s life and work.

“My father, after all, is a stallion.”

I like to think of him as a man’s man, and I admire him greatly,” Joseph added.

“In a way, he’s influenced a lot of things: the path I’ve taken with acting, with fitness and my physique, and with a lot of other things I’m doing.”

Joseph will appear in a number of upcoming films, including the Bitflix action thriller Lava.

“It’s a lighthearted horror film,” he explained.

“Basically, these girls fly into Hawaii, meet a group of freediving guys, and we take them on a trip.”

As is to be expected, chaos ensues.

“After tampering with some local legends, their vacation turns into a horror story,” he continued.

“So it’s exciting, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how it turns out.”

Meanwhile, Joseph keeps himself busy in the gym, where he spends “hours” every day while eating simple foods like meat or meat substitutes and rice, and hopes to land his dream film role as a cowboy in a Western.

“I want to wear the hat, boots, and I can ride horses,” Joseph said, adding that he does some of the latter in Lava.

He’s also getting ready for the holidays, so Morgan and Loni couldn’t help but wonder if he’ll be bringing someone special home with him.

“The only people I’m spending the holidays with are my family,” Joseph replied.

Keep an eye out for more information on his upcoming film, Lava.

