Why Drew Barrymore Wrote Hugh Grant a Letter During the “Dark Days” of His Sex Worker Scandal and Arrest — Despite Not Knowing Him

Drew Barrymore, who didn’t know Hugh Grant at the time but wrote him a letter after his 1995 sex worker scandal and arrest, showed her support for him during what he called his “dark days.”

In May, when Grant appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, the host recalled how they first met, but traced it back to when she wrote him a letter before they met in person.

Barrymore contacted Grant after he was arrested for lewd conduct with sex worker Divine Brown in 1995.

Grant remembered, “You were so nice.”

“It was in the midst of my Divine Brown debacle.”

I was just a complete moron.

I was an adult who got caught by the cops.”

“I was back in England with 5,000 members of the press surrounding the borders of my farm,” the actor continued.

And I opened a letter from you that was very encouraging and nice, and it made me feel much better.

“Drew Barrymore is one of my favorite actors,” I thought.

“Words of encouragement from a Hollywood actress I didn’t know was lovely,” he added.

As a result, you’ll always have a special spot in my heart.”

Barrymore explained that she felt compelled to write Grant a letter because she understood his predicament on some level.

“I adored you.”

“I was able to relate to that whole incident in my own life,” Barrymore explained.

“I believe we expect people to be infallible, perfect, and never flawed, whether they are actors, politicians, or anyone else.”

As a celebrity who has been scrutinized since she was a child, Barrymore completely understood the situation.

“And God help us if we do anything in our personal lives that we want to keep private,” she added.

“However, at some point, the cat is let out of the bag, and we don’t have that privilege.”

“I just had to reach out to you,” she added.

I simply admired you and thought you were the most endearing person I’d ever met.”

Both actors gushed about their experiences in Music and Lyrics, which they starred in.

“I loved getting to know you on our movie Music and Lyrics, and it’s just one of my all-time favorite films,” Barrymore said.

“It was a good movie, a happy movie,” says the narrator.

Grant agreed, which is a tall order considering the actor’s penchant for hating…

