Why Emma Stone’s Fans Are Convinced She’s Already Married to Dave McCary

Wedding bells?!

Here’s a new celebrity theory making the internet rounds: fans are convinced that Emma Stone is already married to Saturday Night Live writer, Dave McCary.

Earlier this week, the La La Land actress had an honest and candid conversation with Reese Witherspoon about mental health.

The Hollywood stars partnered with The Child Mind Institute and virtually chatted about everything from how they’re managing their anxiety amid the Coronavirus pandemic to giving viewers tips on how to deal with mental health struggles.

During the 9-minute YouTube conversation, fans noticed that Emma was rocking a new gold ring on that finger. It looked like a typical wedding band, and certainly wasn’t the engagement ring she showed off in December 2019.

At the time, E! News discovered her engagement ring was from Winter Pearl Ring by Catbird. It featured 0.37 carat diamonds and was designed with an Akoya pearl that was placed in the center.

Naturally, Emma’s gold band sparked rumors she and Dave tied the knot on the low-down.

While the Oscar winner or the SNL writer have yet to address the rumors, fans couldn’t help but share their thoughts on the matter.

“emma stone is married….. please respect my privacy during this difficult time,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “so… emma stone is a married woman now please be quiet i’m CRYING.”

“Emma Stone got married omg I’m so happy for her and just look how cute she looks,” someone else chimed in. With another sharing, “emma stone got married i’m so happy for her omg.”

Back in December, Dave shared the exciting and special news that he and the actress were engaged.

He simply captioned his Instagram post with a heart emoji, and shared a photo of the two smiling from ear-to-ear over the engagement.

As E! News previously reported, the couple possibly met in 2016 when she hosted Saturday Night Live. A year later, they sparked romance rumors and as the saying goes, the rest is history.