Why Emma Thompson once told Kate Winslet that if she ever lost weight, they wouldn’t be able to communicate.

Why Emma Thompson once told Kate Winslet that if she ever lost weight, they wouldn’t be able to speak to each other.

Kate Winslet has been an outspoken advocate for body positivity in Hollywood.

The actor exudes confidence in a physique that may not have met Hollywood’s traditional standards at one time.

Many people, including Winslet’s coworkers, admire this attitude in her.

Emma Thompson, one of Winslet’s contemporaries, advised her not to change her weight.

Thompson vowed to never speak to Winslet again if she did.

Winslet has spoken out about being bullied and harassed because of her appearance.

She recalls journalists, even during her Titanic days, attempting to body shame the Revolutionary Road actor.

People used to tease me about my weight when I was in my twenties,” Winslet told The Guardian at the time.

“And I’d be asked to make a statement about my physical appearance.”

Then I got the reputation of being bold and outspoken.

No, I was only trying to protect myself.”

Winslet admitted that the early criticism she received was devastating.

Especially since she was still a impressionable adolescent trying to figure out who she was.

“It had a negative impact on my self-esteem.”

“I didn’t want to go to Hollywood because I remember thinking, ‘God, if this is what they’re saying to me in England, what will happen when I get there?’ It also tampers with your evolving impression of what’s beautiful, you know? I felt very alone,” she explained.

However, Winslet was moved by the experience, reflecting on how far the world has progressed since then.

Fortunately for Winslet, the Divergent actor had a plethora of good influences from which to draw.

Emma Thompson, her co-star in Sense and Sensibility, was one of those influences.

Winslet was encouraged by Thompson’s assurance that she was perfectly fine as she was.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Winslet says, “She set an incredible example for me when I was very young.”

Winslet recalled Thompson giving her two pieces of advice that proved to be beneficial in the long run.

“‘As much as you may be tempted, remember that it’s very important not to work sometimes,'” Winslet said.

“She also said, ‘If you lose weight, I’ll never f*****g talk to you again.'”

Winslet, like Thompson, has tried to motivate her fellow actors in the same way.

“Kate is incredibly supportive of younger actors,” said Saoirse Ronan, who co-wrote Ammonite with Winslet.

