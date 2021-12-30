Why Ethan Hawke Used to Regret Turning Down the Part of Batman

Why Ethan Hawke Regrets Not Taking the Batman Part

Some actors might have jumped at the chance to play Batman, but not Hawke.

When he initially turned down the part, the Training Day star didn’t think twice about it.

But, as the years passed, Hawke admitted that it was a decision he regretted.

Hawke was one of a slew of celebrities who spoke out against the superhero genre.

Hawke singled out Logan in particular.

The Dead Poets Society actor distinguished the difference between great and good superhero films in an interview with The Film Stage.

“Now we have the issue of people telling us that Logan is a fantastic film.

It’s an excellent superhero film, to be sure.

People in tights with metal protruding from their hands are still a part of it.

It’s not Bresson at all.

“It isn’t Bergman,” Hawke clarified.

“However, they discuss it as if it were real.”

I went to see Logan because everyone said, ‘This is a great movie,’ and I said, ‘Really? No, this is a fine superhero movie.’ There is a difference, but big business doesn’t see it.”

However, Hawke was forced to clarify his remarks after receiving some negative feedback from fans of the genre.

In an interview with Collider, Hawke said, “What I was trying to say [is]we need a community that’s making all kinds of movies.”

“It’s a part of it, and I think it irritates people because they don’t want to return to the ghetto, where comic books weren’t taken seriously as art, and I agree.”

When Ethan Hawke was approached to play Batman, he had the chance to contribute to the superhero genre.

Joel Schumacher specifically courted the then-young actor to play Batman in Batman Forever.

But the actor couldn’t bear donning the cape and cowl.

“I just didn’t want to go to a (New York) Knicks (basketball) game and have everyone say, ‘Wow, you were a great Batman!’ That wasn’t my f******g goal in life,” Hawke told Details (via Comicbook movie).

Hawke went on to say that he regretted declining Batman Forever.

He realized, “Now I wish I’d done it because I could have used it for other things.”

Ethan Hawke is set to star in another film…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.