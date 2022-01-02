Why Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Refuse to Work on Scenes Together Before Filming in ‘1883’

1883, a Western series on Paramount(plus) starring Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and a slew of other fantastic cast members, is a hit with Yellowstone fans.

The show has already made an impact on the streaming service.

In addition, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw discussed what it was like to work as a married couple in the real world.

Here’s what the couple had to say about not working on their scenes together before going on set.

Fans are curious about the connection between 1883 and Yellowstone, and the answer is yes.

The year 1883 serves as a prequel to Yellowstone because it follows the Dutton family dynasty before the Yellowstone era.

The events of 1883, according to Looper, take place about 125 years before the events of Yellowstone.

“It’s a stark retelling of Western expansion, as well as an intense study of one family fleeing poverty in America’s promised land — Montana,” according to the press release.

Margaret and James Dutton, John Dutton’s great-grandparents and the first family members to settle on Montana land, are the characters played by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in the 1883 cast.

Margaret and James have three children together: Elsa, John, and Spencer.

As part of the 1883 cast, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are sure to have a magical on-screen chemistry.

The husband-and-wife team is already close off-screen, so portraying a couple on-screen should be simple.

However, it appears that they were still having problems.

Hill told People that filming “intimate scenes” was especially difficult for her because she is “very shy in that type of situation.”

Hill and McGraw also revealed that they did not work on their scenes together prior to filming on set.

When it came time to act, Hill told People she didn’t want to come across as overly prepared.

“We don’t work on our scenes together until we’re on set,” Hill explained.

“It’s critical that we react to each other as characters, not as husband and wife,” says the couple.

McGraw stated that he enjoys working on the show with his wife, even if it means working on their scenes separately.

