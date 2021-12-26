Why Fans of ‘GoldenEye 007’ May Never Get to Play the Nintendo 64 Game

Why ‘GoldenEye 007′ Fans Might Never Get to Play the Nintendo 64 Game

Nintendo took the first steps toward making an extensive Nintendo 64 game library available via Nintendo Switch Online in October.

Only 10 of the more than 300 N64 games are currently available on the platform, indicating that the service has a long way to go.

Fans have naturally begun to suggest additional games for Switch Online, with one of the most popular suggestions being the hit James Bond game GoldenEye 007.

This is why it’s unlikely to happen.

GoldenEye 007, based on Pierce Brosnan’s 1995 James Bond film, was an important part of many gamers’ childhoods.

Brosnan’s Agent 007 was sent on a mission to stop a satellite weapon in the single-player campaign of the first-person shooter game.

Players could also compete in multiplayer matches with up to three other people.

GoldenEye 007 was the third most popular Nintendo 64 game after its release in 1997.

The game’s realistic nature and the intricate detail work in the environments were praised by many critics.

It revolutionized the first-person shooter genre by incorporating new stealth elements as well as single-player and multiplayer modes.

Since 1997, first-person shooters have come a long way, but it all started with GoldenEye 007.

In 60Hz English language versions, all Nintendo 64 games included with the Nintendo Switch Online (plus) Expansion Pack can be played.

In some games, you’ll also be able to play the original European PAL version with language options. pic.twitter.comgS0ajmtxnY

Nintendo has announced plans to add more games, such as Paper Mario and Banjo-Kazooie, to the Nintendo 64 game library since its launch.

Because of GoldenEye 007’s contributions to the gaming industry, it seems like a no-brainer to bring it to Nintendo Switch.

For starters, it would almost certainly be sufficient to persuade some users to buy the expansion.

Furthermore, Nintendo has a deal in place with the game’s developer, Rare (who also worked on Banjo-Kazooie), to bring a number of Rare games to the platform.

Unfortunately, bringing GoldenEye 007 to the Nintendo Switch isn’t as simple as it appears.

Of course, anything can happen, and fans should never say never until Nintendo says so.

However, the game faces a significant roadblock in the form of rights and licenses.

Nintendo would have to renegotiate rights to the James Bond concept, as well as rights to Brosnan’s likeness and other actors who appeared in the adaptation, according to Video Games Chronicle….

