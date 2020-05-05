Why Gabrielle Union Still Considers Bring it On the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Once a Clover, always a Clover!

Gabrielle Union gave Bring It On fans some nostalgia during her virtual visit to Good Morning America on Tuesday. Before wrapping up her interview with Robin Roberts, the star treated viewers to a rendition of the film’s now iconic cheer as she reminisced about Bring It On‘s 20th anniversary.

“Okay, a little throwback: ‘It’s cold in here…’ Come on,” the news anchor said, hoping Gabrielle would indulge her. Picking up where Robin left off, Gabrielle chimed in, “‘I said there must be some Toros in the atmosphere.'”

Gushing over the 2000 cheerleading flick, Robin said, “Can you believe it’s been 20 years?” to which Gabrielle replied, “The beat still goes on. Oh yeah, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. I think with the success of Cheer on Netflix…but it just keeps bringing it back. And fortunately, unfortunately? The instance surrounding cultural appropriation has stayed completely relevant and it makes the movie relevant.”

This isn’t the first time that the Deliver Us From Eva star has embraced her inner Clover. Back in October, Gabrielle and her daughter Kaavia James rocked matching Clovers cheerleading uniforms to celebrate Halloween.

“Brought It,” Gabrielle cheekily caption her Instagram post, alongside several sweet snaps of her and her daughter posing. She later added, “Ice Ice Ice… Its COLD asf.”

While catching up with Robin, Gabrielle couldn’t help but gush over her and husband Dwyane Wade‘s little one as she mentioned the 17-month-old’s newfound love of swimming, which the fan-favorite couple has documented on social media with tons of adorable snaps of Kaavia in the pool.

“She’s ready to go. She’s like a little Michael Phelps, you know, a little Simone Manuel. Like, she’s ready to go,” she shared. “Right now, she’s pushing our hands away and she wants to just swim on her own. I think we’re holding her back. One day, when she’s at the Olympics, she’s gonna be like, ‘And they held me back, y’all.'”

Watch Gabrielle bring out her inner Clover in the epic video above!