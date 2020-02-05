Why Grey’s Anatomy Fans Don’t Have to Worry About Another Character Exit (Yet)

Grey’s Anatomy said goodbye to Justin Chambers‘ Alex Karev (sort of), but fans don’t have to worry about another exit…yet.

Jesse Williams, Jackson Avery on the show since season six, will make his Broadway debut in the revival of Take Me Out in the spring of 2020. But that doesn’t mean Williams is leaving the show or Jackson is leaving Grey Sloan Memorial.

“I’ve known since the beginning of the season and I’ve been able to plan [Jackson]’s storyline [accordingly],” executive producer Krista Vernoff told TVLine about any possible scheduling conflicts. “Jesse is able to fly back one day a week; we’re just making it work [because]this was important to him.”

Typically, Broadway shows are dark (meaning they don’t run) one day out of the week. Rest easy, Grey’s Anatomy fans. Jackson is sticking around…for now.

Meanwhile, the show has yet to fully explain Karev’s exit aside from the fact that he’s still visiting family. His character’s last episode aired in November. Chambers has been with the show since the start.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

What happens to Karev remains to be seen. As of now, his wife, Jo (Camilla Luddington) is still at work in Seattle and he’s still visiting his mom out of state.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on ABC.