Why Hannah Brown Is Feeling “Triggered” By This Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Contestant

The Bachelor‘s new show The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heartpremiered on Monday and followers already think they’ve fulfilled this period’s villain.

Mere mins right into the collection, people on social networks began to presume that Trevor Holmesis Jed Wyatt 2.0. For one, the 29-year-old is an ambitious country pop vocalist, as was Jed. Secondly, the celebrity picked of his very own accord to put on a coat with a sherpa cellular lining, comparable to the one Jed wore when he tried to serenade Hannah Brown.

The former Bachelorette herself was enjoying the best and also tweeted, “I’m triggered by this whole thing. @chrisbharrison #TheBachelorLTYH.”

“We’ve seen just how this entire look turns out currently …” various other candidate Tyler Cameron included, alongside a photo of Trevor in his sherpa-lined coat.

Even Jed concurred there are way too many coincidences. “Something concerning this new show feels familiar,” he joked on Twitter. “Maybe it’s Trevor’s coat, maybe it’s all the guitars. Stay tuned.”

All in all, this doesn’t bode well for Holmes, especially given that Wyatt is currently one of Bachelor Nation’s many notorious participants. He landed himself a place in Bachelorbackground when he suggested to Hannah without disclosing the truth that he was in a relationship with one more lady just days coming to be joining her period.

That being said, many individuals think the program was basically inspired by Jed’s desire for attaining fame via a dating program– in fact, it was motivated by A Star Is Born. As Tyler Cameron pointed out, “They ought to provide Jed manufacturer debts due to the fact that he is most definitely the creative idea for this show.”

Of training course, things really did not turn out so well permanently ol’ Jed, however there’s hope for the musicians that joined this collection. Each couple will have the chance to carry out covers of tracks, which will certainly after that be judged by a panel of judges. In doing so, they amass hundreds of followers and views, thus increasing the possibility of being authorized to a major document tag.

There’s additionally the reality that they might meet the love of their life on the series, something that the contestants told E! was extremely attractive. 25-year-old Savannah McKinleyshared, “I was truly thrilled regarding the fact that I reach be bordered by you recognize 20 plus artists who are like-minded and also you recognize whether I leave this experience with, like, a brand-new friend out of the bargain or find the love of my life, I’m like I’m right here to make those authentic links. I’m simply an individuals person so I’m like hell yeah allow’s do this.”

Now, all that’s left for these celebrities to do is to pay attention to their heart.