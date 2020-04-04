Why Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour’s Wedding Is Going to Be Bigger Than You Imagined

When it comes to Bachelor Nation weddings, bigger is always better.

While Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are in no rush to say “I Do,” the Coronavirus has given the couple some time to think about their future big day.

During a special in-depth episode of iHeartRadio’s Almost Famous podcast, the Bachelor in Paradise stars gave fans a tease of what the celebration could look like.

“We learned from the engagement party that we’re going to try and keep it really small but it felt like 100 people so I think the wedding will be like 300 to 500 people. Dead serious,” Dylan shared with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon. “My parents had 300, 400 people at their wedding. It’s going to be a blast. I’m not excluding any of my friends.”

Hannah, however, thought 180 to 200 people was a better estimate.

“The time off has definitely made it a topic that can come up. We’re also not super rushing it,” she shared. “We’ve been looking for houses for fun out here [in San Diego, Calif.] so we can possibly move in together at some point but we’re not sure when but it’s fun to look and kind of get an idea.”

In their free time, the couple has managed to binge watch Tiger King. They love ordering Tocaya from Postmates. And yes, a little wedding brainstorming never hurt anyone.

“I want there to be some type of greenery and some body of water,” Dylan explained about his wedding location before revealing whether members of Bachelor Nation will be groomsmen. “I have 10 spots already spoken for from the guys that I grew up with. If Hannah can come up with 15 bridesmaids, then yah.”

Hannah added, “I think it’s just going to depend how many spots we have. I have so many OG friends and relatives so we’ll see.”

Besides, this fashion lover is much more focused on impressing her man with her wedding dress when the special day comes.

“I want to blow Dylan’s socks off and I want him to have no clue,” she teased. “I don’t even know what I like honestly. I feel like I always have such a specific idea but I’ve dressed up so much…I don’t want to be too picky.”