Why has Adele’s residency in Las Vegas been postponed?

Adele has returned to the world of music with a new album and her first live performances in six years, following a lengthy hiatus.

The internationally renowned singer has announced a new year’s residency.

Adele announced her upcoming Las Vegas residency on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

The singer, however, announced the residency would be rescheduled on January 20, 2022, just one day before the show was supposed to begin.

Adele shared an emotional video on Instagram, blaming the show’s abrupt postponement on “delivery delays and covid.”

“Delivery delays and covid have completely destroyed us,” Adele explained.

“Half my crew, half my team, is sick with covid, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

“I’m devastated, and I apologize for the short notice.

We’ve been up for over 30 hours trying to figure it out, and we’re out of time,” the singer explained.

“Weekends with Adele” was originally scheduled to run from January 21 to April 16, 2022, at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace, a well-known casino and resort.

Adele was scheduled to perform two weekends, one on Friday and the other on Saturday.

“See you at Caesars in Vegasss,” she wrote on her Instagram account prior to the news delays.

In July 2022, the talented singer and songwriter will perform twice in London’s Hyde Park, on the first and second days of the month.

Adele’s fourth studio album, 30, was released on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The singer announced her return in early October, when she posted a lengthy message on her Instagram account about the album’s development.

She wrote, “When I first started it nearly three years ago, I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be.”

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” Adele continued.

I’ve shed a lot of layers, but I’ve also put on a lot more.

“I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again after discovering genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with.”

I’d even go so far as to say I’ve never felt more at ease in my life.”

The album lasts an hour and contains 12 brand new songs.

On October 15, she dropped her first single, Easy On Me.

Adele, a well-known musician, was able to persuade Spotify to remove the shuffle feature for albums, citing the fact that musicians spend time perfecting the order in which their songs and stories should be heard.

[…]

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.