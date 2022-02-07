Why Hasn’t a ‘9 to 5’ Reunion Worked Out? Dolly Parton on Why Hasn’t a ‘9 to 5’ Reunion Worked Out Yet?

Why Hasn’t a ‘9 to 5’ Reunion Worked Out Yet? Dolly Parton on Why Hasn’t a ‘9 to 5’ Reunion Worked Out Yet?

The film 9 to 5 stars Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin and was released in 1980.

The film has been adapted into a television series and a Broadway musical.

For years, there have been rumors that a sequel to 9 to 5 would be made, as well as a reunion between Fonda, Tomlin, and Parton.

Parton gave an update on why there hasn’t been a 9 to 5 reunion yet in a new interview with Access Hollywood.

A new interview with Dolly Parton was released by Access Hollywood on May 25.

Parton discussed the possibility of a 9 to 5 reunion near the end of the interview.

Parton responded, “Well, we keep talking about that.”

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll be able to find a vehicle.”

Several scripts have been written for us.

They irritated us.

It was too similar to the first one or this one or that one.”

Parton went on to say that the reunion with Fonda and Tomlin might not be a 9-to-5 project.

The singer confirmed that she will appear in the final season of Fonda and Tomlin’s Netflix show Grace and Frankie.

“However, it doesn’t have to be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

In fact, I was a guest star on Grace and Frankie’s final season,” Parton revealed.

In August, Netflix released the final season of Grace and Frankie.

There will be four new episodes on January 13, 2021.

The remaining episodes of the season will be released in 2022.

“I’ll be on their final season, possibly their final show,” Parton told Access Hollywood.

“It was also special because we got to work together on it again.”

While fans will see Parton in another film with Fonda and Tomlin, the singer remains optimistic that the three will find another project together.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Parton said, “We’re going to try to find something to do together.”

“However, we’d better get to work.

We’re not getting any younger.”

