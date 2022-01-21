Why have Adele’s Las Vegas performances been canceled?

Why were Adele’s Las Vegas shows canceled?

Because her show isn’t ready, ADELE has postponed the start of her Las Vegas residency.

Here’s what we know so far about the singer’s choice.

The British superstar was set to begin a three-month residency at the Caesars Palace Hotel, marking her first public appearances since 2017.

Because half of her crew was sick with Covid-19 and the pandemic has caused delivery delays, she had to postpone a series of Las Vegas concerts that were set to begin on Friday, January 21.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time,” she said in an Instagram video.

And for you to find it satisfactory.

“However, delivery delays and Covid have completely destroyed us.”

“Covid has taken half of my crew, half of my team.”

“They’re still there.

Also, finishing the show has been impossible.”

Adele stated that she would reschedule the performance.

“I’m going to finish my show and get it to where it needs to be,” she vowed.

Her latest album, “30,” debuted at No. 1 in 30 countries in November, and the concerts were to follow it up.

She will perform in London’s Hyde Park on two separate occasions this year, on July 1 and 2.

