Why Haven’t Zeke and Lorenzo Met in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Why Have Zeke and Lorenzo Never Met in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

This season’s Power Book II: Ghost has been full of surprises.

Tariq St. is a street in New York City.

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) has been charged with two murders, Monet Tejada’s (Mary J. Blige) husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon) has been released from prison, and Monet’s nephew Zeke (Daniel Bellomy) is actually her son.

Why hasn’t Zeke met Lorenzo, despite the fact that no one knows he’s Monet’s son from his marriage to Mecca (Daniel Sunjata)?

The PowerUniverse has a reputation for dropping massive bombshells.

Fans were enthralled to see Monet reunite with Mecca, her childhood sweetheart.

No one could have predicted the shocking revelation that Zeke, Monet’s nephew, is actually the secret son she had with Mecca.

One fan clarified the timeline between Zeke and his cousins.

“Zeke is their son, and Cane was born in 1999,” the fan explained to Express.

“That is to say, she had Zeke before meeting Lorenzo, and I recall her telling Mecca, ‘This ain’t my mom’s house,’ and ‘you can’t be knocking over trash cans.'”

The family is reunited, but how will Monet handle the change? (hashtag)PowerGhostpic.twitter.com3jxj0d3i7b

The Tejadas threw a welcome home party for Lorenzo in episode 206, “What’s Free?”

Lorenzo made it clear when Zeke knocked on the door that the two had never met before.

He also told Zeke that he should be grateful to Monet for everything he has done for him.

Nonetheless, the entire interaction perplexed fans.

Courtney Kemp, the creator of Power Universe, explained why the two men had never met.

She revealed in a recent Instagram Live that Zeke was not raised in New York.

When he was in high school, he instead moved in with Monet and his cousins.

Lorenzo was already serving time in prison at the time.

All of this leads us to believe that the truth will eventually come to light.

Do you think Monet has any more secrets up her sleeve?

