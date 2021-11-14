Why Hermione Granger from Harry Potter Will Always Be the Badass We Want to Be

“I want to make the world a better place!”

When Hermione Granger said those words in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the final installment of the magical series, she had no idea how powerful she would be.

I attended my 8-year-old nephew’s outdoor costume parade at his elementary school this past Halloween.

He and his best friend were both dressed as some kind of neon skeleton from Fortnite (apparently it’s still a thing, fellow olds!) though it wasn’t an intentional match.

As we waited for the procession to begin, I expected to see a lot of costumes that I would be two (OK, three) generations away from comprehending.

I felt a small flutter when a small girl in a Hogwarts robe walked by, proudly holding her wand.

And when another young grade schooler walked by wearing the same outfit, complete with a Gryffindor scarf, I felt like I’d just downed a mug of Butterbeer.

My heart grew three sizes that day after seeing no less than nine girls dressed as Hermione Granger by the end of the event.

I’m not sure why I was so taken aback by the number of Harry Potter costumes I saw.

It is one of the most popular and successful franchises of all time, and it was a full-fledged pop culture phenomenon by any measure.

Still, it was heartwarming to see that, in an era when a new must-watch Netflix show premieres every week and trends change faster than the seasons as our attention spans shrink, something that was so dear, precious, and foundational in my adolescence has the staying power and legacy that the wizarding world’s young heroine has.

I was in middle school when I first read Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and I had joined the library’s long waiting list for a copy of JK Rowling’s fantasy novel.

I’ve always felt strange for liking books, despite being a voracious reader since I was a child.

My mother’s interest was piqued by a magazine, but my siblings and friends were uninterested in reading.

Most Christmases, I was holed up in my room reading a book I’d received, and my uncles teased me for being a “nerd.” But it was an escape and an adventure for me, as well as something I struggled not to feel…

