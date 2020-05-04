Why Hilarie Burton Has No Regrets About Leaving One Tree Hill

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Sometimes, it’s best to end on top.

If you’re a One Tree Hill fan, chance are you totally shipped Peyton (Hilarie Burton) and Lucas’ (Chad Michael Murray) love story. After all, who can forget that wedding?!

While reuniting with former co-star Jana Kramer on her iHeartRadio podcast Whine Down this week, the actress couldn’t help but look back on the special TV romance.

“I was very happy with that,” Hilarie shared when asked if she was pleased with how their storyline ended. “Chad and I had been in the pilot and we had been setting up the whole Lucas—Peyton star cross lovers thing the whole time on the show so I was really happy with that happy ending and the marriage and the baby. The family was complete and that’s what both characters were looking for.”

The actress continued, “They both got that nuclear family that they had always been craving. And frankly, I was a little concerned that if I stayed on the show, it would get messed with for dramatic purposes. Sometimes, it’s better to cut out in a good spot.”

As it turns out Hilarie doesn’t look back and question her decision to leave the show even when she was a fan-favorite.

“I don’t regret that at all,” she told Jana. “I knew that I needed to start something new. It was time. I had a big chip on my shoulder and I just needed to put it down.”

Today, Hilarie is celebrating the release of her new book The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm.

And for the record, she is not tired of answering your burning One Tree Hill questions even if her time on the show ended in 2009.

“I think we knew something special was happening at the state championship episode,” Hilarie shared. “It was a really nice field trip to go on with everyone.”