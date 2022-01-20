Why Hilary Duff Refused to Return for a Sequel to ‘How I Met Your Father’ — And What Made Her Change Her Mind

Why Hilary Duff Refused to Join the ‘How I Met Your Father’ Sequel — And What Made Her Change Her Mind

Hilary Duff has had a lot of fun working on How I Met Your Father, but she almost didn’t do it.

The first two episodes of Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spinoff were released in January.

Fans will be treated to a new adventure in friendship and romance on July 17th.

Duff revealed in a recent interview about the series what persuaded her to sign on as the star after initially dismissing the concept.

In April 2021, Hulu ordered the series How I Met Your Father to series.

Sophie is a young woman navigating the modern New York City dating scene in her quest to find her soulmate, and Duff has signed on to produce and star as Sophie.

Sophie makes new friends and creates lifelong memories along the way.

She tells her son the story of how she met his father later in life and shares those memories with him.

Duff said she was “honored” but “nervous” to play the role in a statement at the time.

According to Variety, she said, “I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters, and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie.”

“As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m both honored and nervous that [HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas] would entrust me with their baby’s sequel.”

… I understand these are big shoes to fill, and I’m looking forward to slipping my 6 12’s in there!”

Duff had her reservations about joining How I Met Your Father at first, despite her excitement.

On Good Morning America, the former Disney star revealed that she initially turned down the Hulu series because she mistook it for a reboot of How I Met Your Mother.

“I think it was just some intimidation at first because [How I Met Your Mother] is such a well-loved show,” Duff said.

“I was like, ‘Oh, guys, come on; I can’t.’ When I first got the call, I was like, ‘Oh, guys, come on; I can’t.

That is something you are not allowed to touch.

It was just right.’ The cast was on point, and the show was a fan favorite.”

From 2005 to 2014, CBS broadcasted How I Met Your Mother.

Following that came the smash hit comedy…

