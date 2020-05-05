Why I still wear makeup every day – even though I stay at home

In difficult times, makeup can be the ultimate form of self-love. For me, it means believing that I am worth the effort, also and maybe especially when nobody sees it. (Photos courtesy of Veronika Bondarenko)

I needed a pandemic to understand how little we know about why women wear makeup. The idea that we are unsure about wearing a face full of makeup has bored me for years – from friends, from progressive friends, and from the many people who believe that women get upset to impress others. I always felt that this was wrong, but I couldn’t say exactly why.

And then the outbreak of the corona virus occurred and I still put on my makeup. In the past six weeks of quarantine, I have seen no one but my family. But I haven’t skipped a day of eyeliner. I still put on blush and two layers of mascara before taking out my laptop and starting my day as a journalist working remotely.

There is every reason to relax and forget about the makeup. Friends do it, celebrities do it and apart from the weird Zoom Socializer there is no one to see you either way. Who cares what you look like when you’re stuck at home? But that’s the thing. It is important to me and I still wear it. I may not leave the house for more than a short walk, but I will apply perfume like I did when I was writing in coffee shops before the pandemic and hanging out with friends in crowded restaurants.



In difficult times, makeup can be the ultimate form of self-love. For me, it means believing that I am worth the effort, also and maybe especially when nobody sees it. It distracts and brings a little joy when worries about illness threaten to overwhelm. But most of all, makeup is about control when it feels like life is moving in an uncontrollable and terrible direction.

I can’t make the corona virus go away, but I can make a cat’s eye and at least feel a little better. So here are five days with different makeup looks that I wore in quarantine.

Monday



A contracted makeup look that boosts my week. (Photo courtesy of Veronika Bondarenko)

This is my usual quarantine makeup and what I wear to make myself feel pulled together on the most unmotivated and monotonous days. I pose a little for the selfie, but the idea is to look normal. I use the products in this look – Clinique Chubby in the Nude Foundation Stick, Kiehls Lipgloss, drugstore eyeliner and Lancôme Définicils Mascara – every day. I experimented with different lip stains and chose the Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink in Revolutionary. The finishing touch: the very chic Guerlain Chant d’Aromes Guerlain perfume in spring that my mother gave me a few months ago. She taught me to always wear perfume, no matter who smells it or not.

Tuesday



Bushy brows that were greased with the right amount of brown pencil. (Photo courtesy of Veronika Bondarenko)

I like to wear makeup every day, but that doesn’t mean I’m perfect – certain things are too troublesome even for a beauty junkie like me. I grew my eyebrows and didn’t define them daily as I did when I still had places to get to. On Tuesday, I dug out my trusted Estée Lauder Brow Now All-In-One brow kit in dark brunette and remembered the time before quarantine for defined brows. I also experimented with the same Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink in Dreamer. I liked the pink color in the tube, but when I saw the result, I started to consider whether it was too light to match the dramatic eye make-up. But that’s the quarantine thing: you can make makeup mistakes without feeling pressured to look “nice”.

Wednesday



Forget about manicure Monday. Wednesday is all about nail art for me. (Photo courtesy of Veronika Bondarenko)

Wednesday is nail day! Last year I got used to looking for gel nail manicures every four or five weeks. During quarantine, I settled for short nails and found some long lost bottles from OPI’s nail polish collection in Venice. I am an artist with paint and canvas. This means a deep red base and white spots, which I carefully dab with the edge of a toothpick. When it comes to my face, I practice the cat eye look, which I avoided due to trembling hands and the fear of liquid eyeliner. Now is the perfect time to get better, but I still don’t feel particularly confident in my skills.

Thursday



A cat’s eye and a bold lip really make this makeup for glasses stand out. (Photo courtesy of Veronika Bondarenko)

Before the pandemic, I switched between contacts and glasses – I like oversized frames that give me a literal look. When there is nowhere to go, I prefer to rest and wear glasses more often. Perfect opportunity to mess around with makeup that is supposed to show up under some specifications. I mix a beige-brown eye shadow from my birthday present in December, Chanel’s Les Beiges Holiday palette and Google how to make a cat’s eye. My hand is still shaky with the liquid eyeliner brush (Revlon Colorstay Brow Pencil in black-brown), but I think I’m better. The magenta lip stain is just for fun. I wish I had a matching lipstick to give it sharper edges.

Friday



Gives mermaid mood with gold-turquoise eye make-up and a small side braid. (Photo courtesy of Veronika Bondarenko)

A working week with makeup has passed and I want to top it off by doing something special. I google bright eye shadow ideas and come across a “mermaid” look that I particularly like in this list of eye makeup tutorials. With an old palette, I create a golden base that turns turquoise at the corners of my eyelids. During quarantine, I also watched video tutorials looking for new ways to braid my hair or do some other styling. This is the longest time since high school. A small Dutch braid on the side and a dab of shimmering lipstick complete the look. All of that effort and just one “You still care about makeup?” during Zoom’s happy hour that night with friends. But that’s the point, isn’t it? I to have have disturbed.