Why is Ben Affleck still awestruck by this celebrity?

Why Does Ben Affleck Get Starstruck Every Time He Sees This Celebrity?

Ben Affleck is a huge Back to the Future fan!

On December 1, the Tender Bar star gushed exclusively on E! News’ Daily Pop.

Even as an Oscar winner, 20 said that working with co-star Christopher Lloyd was “very intimidating.”

“He’s Doc from Back to the Future!” jokingly teased Affleck.

“When he arrived at the table read, I felt a pang of stardom, seeing this guy emerge from behind the screen.”

The movies you see as a young person, in particular, can have a huge impact on you.”

What is the extent of Affleck’s celebrity?

“I tried to ask him for his autograph but couldn’t summon the courage,” he admitted.

Affleck will have to make do with hanging out with fellow A-lister George Clooney, who also directed the film.

“I adore George,” added Affleck.

“He’s smart, funny, and a fantastic storyteller.

He’s a great guy to hang out with.

He comprehends what is being said.

He’s incredibly charming and appealing, and it’s because of his compassion and genuine concern for people, life, and the events of the world.”

And Affleck was reminded of another mega-star by Clooney’s presence behind the scenes: LeBron James.

“It’s like being on a LeBron James basketball team.”

“I told George I’m trying to negotiate a rate for him to come be my acting coach on my movies, but I can’t afford him,” Affleck said before laughing.

“It’s an interesting year because it’s been a difficult year in a lot of ways, a difficult year for a lot of people, but a very good year for me in terms of the quality of life and how I live,” Affleck said.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate and blessed.”

The full interview can be seen above.

The Tender Bar is now playing in select theaters and will be released nationwide on December 22 before being released globally on Amazon Prime Video in January.

