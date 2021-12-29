Why Is Getting My Fruits and Vegetables in So Much Easier With Daily Harvest

Why Is Getting My Fruits and Vegetables in With Daily Harvest So Much Easier?

When it comes to eating my recommended amount of fruits and vegetables, there’s one major stumbling block: the time it takes to peel and chop everything.

Does anyone who works a 9 to 5 have time for that? Plus, when you live alone, it’s all too easy to chop up too much food and waste it.

Daily Harvest, an organic and vegan food delivery service, eliminates all of these issues by sending you as many frozen smoothie mixes, soup bases, and other items as you want each week (choose from nine, twelve, or twenty-four), with every fruit and vegetable already chopped.

It’s adaptable: you can skip a week or change the content of your delivery.

It takes less time than cooking from meal delivery kits, where you must chop and mix each ingredient yourself, but you aren’t getting a frozen dish.

For smoothies, for example, all you have to do is add your favorite liquid, whether it’s juice or coconut water, and blend it all together.

Simply add water or broth to the soups.

Everything is done in a flash, but it still tastes fresh.

Daily Harvest also provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experiment with new ingredients and food combinations that you might not have considered otherwise.

When blended into a fruit smoothie, for example, cauliflower has no discernible flavor.

It’s also fun to experiment with new ingredients like chaga, reishi, chlorella, and black garlic.

Every Daily Harvest food item costs between (dollar)5.99 and (dollar)8.99, and there are dozens of options to choose from so you’ll never be bored.

The meal delivery service has something for everyone, from ice cream and chia bowls to soups, flatbreads, and harvest bowls.

But the real question is whether Daily Harvest is more expensive than going to the supermarket.

However, you are paying for convenience, and if you are concerned about the individual packaging, rest assured that all containers are compostable and recyclable.

So, get out of your comfort zone and check out the links below…

