Why Is Henry Cavill Still Interested in Playing James Bond?

Henry Cavill’s ambitions to play James Bond have nothing witchy about them.

Fans are buzzing with excitement as Daniel Craig steps down from his role as the iconic spy after five films, and they can’t wait to see who will play the next 007!

Many eyes have naturally turned to Henry, who was replaced by Daniel in the role in 2005.

So, what does The Witcher star think now that the part is up for grabs again? “Time will tell,” he said in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

“You never know which direction they want to take Bond in,” Henry continued, adding that he hasn’t seen the most recent Bond film, No Time to Die, because he’s “had no time” in his recent schedule.

Henry is currently preparing for another spy film, Argylle.

The 38-year-old actor plays the titular secret agent in the project, which is based on Ellie Conway’s best-selling novel.

“It depends,” Henry laughed when asked about Argylle’s and Bond’s similarities.

“We could be talking about Daniel’s Bond, or whoever the next Bond is… They’ll be in their 30s or 40s—or early 40s,” he added.

“Perhaps they’ll go younger, as they did with me when it came down to me and Daniel.”

Argylle director Matthew Vaughn believes Henry is destined to play Bond, despite the fact that the jury is still out on who will succeed Daniel.

“I needed someone born to play Bond—which Henry is—and then to nick him before Bond did,” the director said of casting the Man of Steel actor in his new film.

Henry has openly expressed his desire to wear Bond’s suit for years.

“The Bond people are wonderful, and I’d like to work with them,” he told Men’s Health in 2015.

“However, it depends on the directors and scripts, as well as whether or not they want me to do it.”

“There’s also the issue of time,” he said at the time.

“Let’s say the DC Universe continues to expand: no new standalone Superman films have been announced, but they could be on the way….

