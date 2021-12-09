Why is it necessary for BTS to release so many different versions of their songs?

Why Does BTS Have to Release So Many Different Song Versions?

BTS is a well-known K-pop group with a global following.

They also release songs in both Japanese and English on occasion.

This is one of the reasons why BTS’s most well-known songs have so many different versions.

One of the most popular boy bands in the world is Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

They’ve amassed millions of streams and sold-out shows together, the most recent of which was their residency at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

With so many hit songs, it’s only natural for this K-pop group to remix some of their most popular songs.

Songs like “Butter” and “Dynamite” have holiday versions, and “Boy With Luv” and “MIC Drop” have Japanese versions.

BTS occasionally debuts albums that are primarily performed in Japanese, in addition to releasing original songs in KoreanEnglish.

Map of the Soul: The Journey was released in 2020, and it featured “Japanese Versions” of “Black Swan” and “On.”

Face Yourself, which included Japanese versions of “DNA” and “Not Today,” was released in 2018, but BTS wouldn’t be the only K-pop group to do so.

One reason could be the country’s large music audience.

“Aside from the domestic Korean market, Japan is the second most important (sometimes the most important after they’ve been established) for the vast majority of the groups,” one Quora user noted.

“Targeting Japan with Japan-only singles and translated K-Pop songs makes sense business-wise, as it is the second-largest music market after the [United States].”

BTS’s leader, RM, and one of the group’s rappers, J-Hope, both speak Japanese.

They all have a good grasp of the second language, with some even knowing and speaking a third or fourth.

The K-pop group’s first song performed entirely in English, “Dynamite,” marked a watershed moment for them.

(Other songs with English lyrics included “Boy With Luv” and “MIC Drop.”) The song even earned the boy band their first Grammy nomination.

During a Grammys interview, Jin said, “The core of BTS is delivering our stories through music in a genuine way.”

“‘Dynamite’ is in that vein.

It’s a song that inspires us and encapsulates the message we want to send to our fans.

Sincerity, we believe, always shines through.”

BTS followed up with “Butter,” a song written entirely in English, as well as several remixes, a few months later.

One is…

