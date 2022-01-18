Why Is John Cena Wary of Having Children With Wife Shay Shariatzadeh?

Why is John Cena unsure if he’s ready for children with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh?

John Cena enjoys interacting with children, but that doesn’t mean he and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, are ready to start a family of their own.

“It’s difficult to balance the time I need to run myself correctly,” the 44-year-old pro wrestler explained to Drew Barrymore on her CBS show on Monday, January 17.

“Being the best partner and husband I can be to my wonderful wife is a full-time job.”

It’s difficult for me to maintain contact with the people I care about.

It’s also difficult to put in a full day’s work.”

Despite the fact that the Drew Barrymore Show host, 46, said the Massachusetts native is “great” with kids, he added, “You have to have passion for it.”

You’ll need fuel to do it.

‘Man, you know, you’re pretty good with your hands, you’d make a great carpenter,’ but if I want to be an actor, I’ll be an actor.”

Cena made his remarks a year after he married Shariatzadeh, 32, in Florida.

The Peacemaker star was previously engaged to Nikki Bella, but the two called it quits in April 2018.

Prior to their breakup, the ex-couple couldn’t agree on having children.

Cena told Today show cohosts a month after their breakup that he wanted to reconcile and was ready to “be the father of her children.”

In June 2018, the former rapper told TMZ that he “would love to be a father,” gushing, “I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don’t want children.”

But I’m a little older and wiser now.

When we’re 18, we say things differently than when we’re 25, or 35.

I’d love it just because I’ve dedicated my life to my work and now I’m realizing that there is life and that it’s beautiful, and I believe that being a parent is a part of that, so we’ll see.”

The Total Bellas star told Extra that her ex’s statement left her “speechless,” and the two briefly reconciled.

The E! personality married Dancing With the Stars’ Artem Chigvintsev, and the couple’s son Matteo, who is now 17 months old, was born in July 2020.

After the Californian had given up.

