Why is Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler’s relationship “super casual”?

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler appear to be embracing their budding romance, as they were spotted getting cozy on a grocery run last month.

Keep calm because Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler aren’t taking themselves too seriously.

According to an insider close to Kaia, the two have been talking and seeing each other “sporadically” since before the holidays last year, and have been spotted together multiple times in recent months.

“Kaia is not seeing anyone else right now and is just going with the flow,” an insider tells E! News.

“It’s been a breeze, and they’re both having a great time.”

Kaia finds Austin charming and appreciates their low-key personalities.”

Kaia and Austin first caught the attention of fans in mid-December when they were seen together with their friend Tommy Dorfman at London’s Reference Point Library—and the plot thickens like any good library book!

After an early morning yoga class in Los Angeles, photographers spotted Kaia, 20, and Austin, 30, walking back to her car.

Austin was photographed hugging Kaia tight as they left Erewhon Market in LA, and the two may not be walking down the aisle yet, but they certainly looked smitten in the supermarket aisle.

Despite the fact that the outings appear to indicate that the couple has settled down, a source tells E! News that they are actively keeping things “super casual” and simply “enjoying hanging out” with each other.

“They both have expressed they don’t want anything serious, but are interested in each other,” the source continued about their relationship status.

Kaia and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi ended their one-year romance in November, according to E! News.

They broke up just two months after their red carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ opening gala in Los Angeles.

A separate source told E! News at the time of the breakup that the split was “amicable,” but Kaia’s head does not appear to be turning back towards Jacob romantically.

Austin, who will soon be seen on the big screen as Elvis Presley, appears to be the one who occupies her thoughts these days.

