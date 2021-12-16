Why Is Kanye “Ye” West Still “Hanging Out” With Model Vinetria While Trying to “Recover” Kim Kardashian?

Despite publicly stating that he wants to repair his relationship with Kim Kardashian, a source told E! News that Kanye “Ye” West and Vinetria have seen each other “several times” recently.

Kanye “Ye” West isn’t exactly Vinetria from “Bound 2.”

When they were spotted together at a Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis in early November, the Donda rapper sparked romance rumors with the 22-year-old model.

They aren’t “exclusively dating,” according to a source close to the 44-year-old musician, but they are still “hanging out,” and it appears they are simply going with the flow.

In recent weeks, Ye has publicly pleaded with Kim Kardashian to reconcile their relationship, calling her his “wife” and asking her to “run right back to me.”

“Despite trying to win Kim back, Kanye is still hanging out and seeing model Vinetria,” the source says.

“Kanye enjoys Vinetria’s company and has continued to include her in his social circle.

She’s been invited to social functions with him and has stayed at his house several times in the last month.”

“They aren’t exclusively dating, but are casually hanging out,” the insider says, adding that “it’s a great distraction for Kanye” right now.

Last month, a source close to Ye told E! News that he was “interested” in Vinetria but that they weren’t “seriously dating right now.”

“He enjoys her company and enjoys having her around,” a second source said of the couple, who met through mutual friends in the fashion industry.

“Right now, Kanye isn’t committed to anyone.”

According to the first source, Ye “will do anything” to win Kim back these days, but “deep down, he knows it won’t happen.”

Kim has made it clear that she has moved on from the “Jesus Is King” rapper since filing for divorce in February.

For starters, in November, the 41-year-old reality TV star began dating comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, with a source close to Kim telling E! News, “They are really happy and seeing where it goes.”

In court documents obtained by E! News earlier this week, Kim’s lawyer stated that she “has no desire to reconcile” with Ye.

“Irreconcilable differences have resulted in the irreversible collapse of…

