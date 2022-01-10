Why Is Kim Kardashian’s Relationship With Pete Davidson Working?

Why is Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson so successful?

Kim Kardashian West’s romance with Pete Davidson is still heating up! The SKIMS founder and the Saturday Night Live star just returned from a whirlwind trip to the Bahamas, and the 41-year-old is still savoring her time with the comedian.

“Kim is having so much fun with Pete.”

He makes her laugh, messes around with her, and has a good sense of humour,” a source tells ET.

“It’s great for Kim to be in that environment.”

Pete knows how to communicate with Kim.

He is the most self-assured, but not arrogant.

It is for this reason that it works with them,” the source explains.

“Kim thinks Pete is super sexy and admires how much he knows about comedy, which is a world she is unfamiliar with.”

“Kim is just going with the flow,” the source said of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, “but they are spending so much time together, and things are really good right now.”

Kim and Pete, who have been dating since October, flew to the Bahamas shortly after New Year’s Eve to spend some quality time together after being unable to celebrate the holiday together due to separate engagements.

After a boat ride, the couple was photographed walking along a dock and beaming.

While the couple appeared to be having a good time, Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, is reportedly not pleased with the trip.

“Kanye is still not a fan of Pete and Kim’s relationship,” a source told ET. “But he is doing his best to stay distracted, busy, and fulfilled with his own life.”

Meanwhile, Kanye has found another way to pass the time.

Last week, the GRAMMY-winning rapper was seen out and about in New York City with Julia Fox, who plays Julia in the film Uncut Gems.

The 44-year-old rapper and the 31-year-old actress put on the PDA and gave the world a look inside their lavish date night for Interview magazine shortly after their date night.

Kim and Kanye are going through a divorce.

In February 2021, the reality TV star filed for divorce from the “Famous” rapper, with whom she shares four children.

