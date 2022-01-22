Why Is Laz Alonso No Longer on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Why Is Laz Alonso Not on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Any Longer?

Courtney Kemp, the show’s creator and showrunner, has revealed why Laz Alonso is no longer a part of Power Book II: Ghost.

The show debuted in 2020 as a spinoff of the 2014 series Power and follows Michael Rainey Jr.’s Tariq St.

Patrick after his father’s assassination by his own hand.

It has a star-studded cast, with Alonso starring as Detective Samuel Santana in the first season.

However, it appears that his schedule has become a problem.

Kemp took to Instagram Live to discuss Alonso’s absence.

She was asked what happened to Alonso’s character, who first appeared to investigate the murder of a GTG member in the pool at Stansfield University, during a Qandamp;A session with fans.

Kemp responded that she had hoped to reteam with Alonso for Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, but that he was too preoccupied with filming The Boys.

The Boys is an Amazon Prime Video superhero series created by Eric Kripke that follows “a group of vigilantes” who “set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers,” according to IMDb. It premiered in 2019 and has since become a top series, with a 91 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Although it’s unclear whether Alonso will reprise his role as Detective Santana, Kemp believes that if a character isn’t dead, there’s a chance viewers will see them again.

We reached out to Alonso’s representatives for more information on his departure from the Starz series, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

Star of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Teases Season 2 Cameos

Tariq tried to prevent police from discovering his and Cane Tejada’s roles in the murder of Jabari Reynolds, his professor who had been blackmailing Tariq into letting him write a book about his life, in the most recent season of Power Book II: Ghost.

Tariq tried to hide his murder, but the truth about what happened to Jabari is slowly emerging, forcing Tariq to devise a new strategy.

Rainey, Mary J Blige (Monet Tejada), Method Man (Davis MacLean), Woody McClain (Cane Tejada), Paige Hurd (Lauren Baldwin), Shane Johnson (Cooper Saxe), and Larenz Tate (Rashad Tate) are among the cast members this season.

However, it has also introduced some new faces, such as rapper Redman,…

