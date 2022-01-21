Why is Meat Loaf so popular?

What’s the deal with Meat Loaf’s popularity?

ROCKER Meat Loaf has unintentionally gotten Twitter users talking.

Following Ivanka Trump’s social media gaffe, he was the subject of a slew of memes and viral tweets.

Michael Lee Aday, better known by his stage name Meat Loaf, is an actor and singer from the United States.

His voice is known for its range and power, as well as his theatrical live performances.

In the city of Dallas, Texas, he was born on September 27, 1947.

Meat Loaf’s 1977 album Bat Out of Hell went platinum, with hits like Paradise by the Dashboard Light and Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.

His hit single I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) reached number one in 28 countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, in 1993.

The singer’s moniker began when he was still in elementary school.

“The rocker didn’t get the ‘Loaf’ part of his name until he was in eighth grade.”

“Get off my foot, you hunk of meatloaf!” yelled a coach when the teen accidentally stepped on him, he claims,” writes Little Things.

“Clearly, the moniker stuck, and it stuck with him long after he became famous.”

On January 20, 2022, the singer died.

He was 74 years old when he died.

Ivanka Trump mistakenly tagged @RealMeatLoaf instead of her father @realDonaldTrump in a photo on Twitter, causing Meat Loaf to become a trending topic.

On January 5, 2021, a runoff election for the US Senate was held in Georgia, with the outcome determining which party would control the Senate.

Former President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka traveled to the state to support the Republican campaign, photographing their flight and sharing it on social media.

“Off to Georgia with Dad! Get out and VOTE Georgia!!!” Ivanka later tweeted, tagging Meat Loaf instead of the president.

The now-deleted tweet was quickly picked up by social media users, sparking a flurry of memes.

“Is that an @ from hell?” wondered one user.

Another viral tweet asked, “Who among us hasn’t mistakenly tagged dad as Meat Loaf?”

“I’d just like to point out that she didn’t tag her father in this photo,” one person said.

“However, Meat Loaf was tagged by her.”

That has some symbolism for me.”

“One assumes Ivanka Trump did not mean to tag Grammy-winning musical artist Meat Loaf in the selfie she took with the President aboard AF1, en route to tonight’s rally in GA, but at this point in the cycle, a surprise Meat Loaf appearance wouldn’t even be *today’s* weirdest thing,” CNN’s DJ Judd wrote on Twitter.

“OK, but has anyone ever seen Trump and Meatloaf,” podcast host Kathleen Smith inquired.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.