Why Is Monet So Unhappy All the Time in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Why Is Monet Always Unhappy in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

The world around the Tejada crime family has grown in Power Book II: Ghost Season 2.

Monet Tejada (Mary J Blige) is a drug lord who rules her three children with an iron fist: Cane (Woody McClain), Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray).

Tariq St. is another Monet creation.

She has her nephew Zeke (Daniel Bellomy) and her nephew Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) under her control.

However, neither Monet nor her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon) expected to be released from prison, nor did she expect to rekindle her romance with Mecca (Daniel Sunjata).

Why is Monet so unhappy with so much going on in her life?

Mary J Blige Says She Was Nervous About Starring in Power Book II: Ghost

Monet has had some tender moments on screen, particularly when it comes to DanteMecca, but she has spent the majority of her time on screen frowning.

Blige is now elaborating on why her character is so cold-hearted.

“She’s a queenpin, a drug dealer, a boss, and a mama bear, she’s protecting her children but she’s also dark-hearted and ruthless,” Blige said at a press conference, according to Express.

“If you don’t listen to her, her kids, her husband, or anyone else could get it.”

“So she’s a dark person with a heart – she’s a power seeker, and that’s all there is to it.”

Anyone who gets in her way with their power is doomed.”

Blige also stated that Monet’s temperament is very genuine.

“Every woman I know is a Monet, a hustler,” she told Express. “My mother is a hustler, a single-parent mother raising all of her children alone in a male-dominated hood.”

“Everything I grew up around completely inspired me, and it was easy to find that real character, to bring this character to life.”

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: A Single Character Is About to Change the Show’s Entire Direction

Blige explained that her character had one goal in season 2 before fans learned that Lorenzo would be released from prison, and even before we learned about Mecca’s role in Monet’s life.

“Monet is looking for a legitimate and safe way to live and protect her children,” Blige said on Entertainment Tonight.

“She’s trying to figure out a way out because she knows that if she doesn’t, she’ll die.”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.