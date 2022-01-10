Why Is Oh Yeong-su’s Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a K-Drama Such a Big Deal?

Despite the fact that the Golden Globes 2022 were not broadcast on television, Korean drama fans have much to rejoice about.

At the 79th Golden Globes, Oh Yeong-su won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Squid Game.

The veteran actor won the award for his role as Il-nam in the Korean drama, marking the first time a Korean actor has won in the category.

Oh’s historic victory marks not only the culmination of a long career, but also a significant shift in the perception of Korean dramas in Hollywood.

The Squid Game K-drama, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, featured an impressive cast of well-known Korean actors who brought Hwang Dong-hyuk’s 10-year plan characters to life.

Il-nam, Player 001, was a fan favorite.

He was the only senior player who was seen as a liability rather than a resource.

But, out of the goodness of his heart, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) aided him throughout the Games.

Il-nam and his story grew in popularity quickly.

Many people would not have predicted that the seemingly nice man would have the biggest plot twist of all.

Il-nam’s true identity was revealed in the Squid Game finale.

The older gentleman was, in fact, the game’s creator.

He decided to participate in the Games to feel young again after years of watching as a spectator and on the verge of death.

Oh’s outstanding performance in Squid Game won him a Golden Globe and brought attention to K-dramas.

‘Squid Game’ star HoYeon Jung discusses her transition into acting and how she “cried in front of my friend out of fear.”

K-dramas have a large international fan base and have been around for a long time.

No one expected Netflix’s Squid Game to become a phenomenon.

For the first time, a Korean drama has piqued Hollywood’s interest and been nominated for multiple awards.

“O Yeong-su wins Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Television Movie!” they announced in a private ceremony and online at the 76th Golden Globes. “While O Yeong-su is a respected stage actor in his native South Korea, his Globe nod is his first-ever nomination in a major awards show!”

Oh’s nomination and victory are both firsts for both South Korea and Hollywood.

Until Squid Game, no Korean drama had ever made it to Hollywood.

While foreign fans have long adored Korean dramas, their actors and stories have never been compared to American series such as Ted Lasso.

