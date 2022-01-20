Why is Prince Andrew still the Duke of York despite losing his other titles?

All eyes were back on Prince Andrew following the conviction of Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell on several counts of recruiting and grooming underage girls for sexual encounters with the late financier.

The Queen’s second-oldest son, who was once friends with both Epstein and Maxwell, has been accused of having sex with one of Epstein’s alleged victims when she was a minor on multiple occasions.

This prompted calls for Prince Andrew’s titles to be removed, and on Jan.

That’s exactly what Queen 13 did.

However, it’s unclear why he’s still the Duke of York after losing his military titles, royal patronages, and the title “HRH.”

Here’s more on that, as well as what York residents have to say about Andrew’s decision to keep his title.

After a judge ruled that Andrew’s accuser’s civil case would proceed, the prince’s mother had no choice but to strip him of his military ties and patronage.

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen with the queen’s approval and agreement,” said Buckingham Palace in a statement.

The Duke of York will continue to abstain from public service and will defend himself as a private citizen in this case.”

Andrew can no longer use the title “His Royal Highness,” so why is he able to keep the Duke of York title? According to the Guardian, the only way to deprive Andrew of his dukedom is for Parliament to act.

Since 1986, when Andrew married Sarah Ferguson, he has held the title.

Queen Elizabeth’s father was the Duke of York before him.

Many people are unhappy that Prince Andrew retains the title of Duke of York, and calls are growing to have that title removed as well.

Perhaps no one has raised their voice louder than the residents of York, who have started the hashtag (hashtag)NotInYorksName.

The prince’s continued status as Duke of York is “an association we no longer feel is appropriate, and is certainly not in the benefit of our city,” according to Darryl Smalley, a senior member of City of York Council and a Liberal Democrat.

He went on to say that the residents of the town…

