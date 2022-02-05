Why Is Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile So Distinct From Christian Bale’s In “The Batman”?

Why Is Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile So Distinct From Christian Bale’s?

The Batmobile in The Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, is nothing like the superhero car seen in Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale’s Dark Knight trilogy.

And it’s because director Matt Reeves wanted his version to feel more hands-on, according to him.

In March 2020, Reeves first revealed images of his Batmobile.

And it was clear right away that the vehicle was unlike any other Batman vehicle seen before.

But it makes sense given Reeves’ approach to his version of the superhero.

The Batman will pick up with Bruce Wayne in the second year of his career as a crime fighter.

Unlike Bale’s Batmobile, which was created by Wayne’s Applied Science Division, this new Batmobile is based on Pattinson’s hero’s reclusive, hands-on personality.

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Reeves stated, “The Nolan films established the Batmobile as a tank, which was a brilliant idea.”

“However, I thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if this guy is a loner and a gearhead, making these things out of parts of other cars and kit cars?'”

For the Bat and the Cat, vengeance is equal to justice.

Watch The Batman’s new trailer now.

Only available in theaters on March 4th.

2WOHg74jbP (hashtag)TheBatmanpic.twitter.com

He explained, “So this time it’s recognizable as a car.”

“However, it’s similar to a muscle car.”

He’s made one for himself.”

Stephen King is a master of the horror genre.

Christine, the author’s 1983 novel, transforms a 1958 Plymouth Fury into a demon car possessed by evil forces.

Reeves was inspired by King’s book when designing The Batman Batmobile.

And he decided to give the superhero a car that was equally terrifying.

“To intimidate,” Reeves told Empire Magazine, “[the Batmobile]has to make an appearance out of the shadows.”

“As a result, I compared it to Stephen King’s Christine.”

I liked the idea of the car as a horror figure, taking on an animalistic appearance to truly terrorize the people Batman is chasing.

This film has a distinct horror element.”

“What’s black and blue and dead all over?” Did you pick up on Riddler’s hints in the new Batman trailer?

https:t.comw41kJ6old

5k0acqpPeD (hashtag)TheBatmanpic.twitter.com5k0acqpPeD (hashtag)TheBatmanpic.twitter.com5k0acqp

Fans get a first look at The Batman in teasers and trailers…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Vengeance equals justice for both the Bat and the Cat. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now. Only in theaters March 4. #TheBatmanpic.twitter.com/2WOHg74jbP — The Batman (@TheBatman) December 27, 2021