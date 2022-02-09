Why Is Scott Disick’s Latest Message to Khloe Kardashian Getting So Much Attention?

Why Is Scott Disick’s New Message to Khloe Kardashian Getting So Much Attention?

Fans, including Scott Disick, are freaking out over a new photo of Khloe Kardashian wearing a skin-tight bodysuit.

Continue reading to learn what he said to the Good American mogul.

The Lord gives his blessings.

On February 10th,

8, Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing a strapless onesie from the SKIMS apparel line, expressing her love for her family.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore the bodysuit with a pair of matching heels and gold earrings in the photo, which she captioned with a simple emoji of a brown heart.

Given how excited fans were about the photo, Scott Disick had to say something.

“Looking 2 fine,” he wrote alongside a fire emoji.

“He ain’t lying,” one user said, while another teased, “You gotta chill.”

Another commented, “Love y’all friendship,” while a third joked, “the lord and the lady need to do a podcast.”

Those who follow the Kardashians know that despite his split from Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott has maintained a strong friendship with her over the years.

The two are known for leaving witty comments on each other’s social media pages, with the self-proclaimed Lord Disick defending Khloe against other users.

When asked who Khloe is beneath a photo of the Good American mogul in June, Scott responded, “Who isn’t she? That’s the question!”

After Kim Kardashian posted a bikini photo from her trip to the Bahamas on Instagram, Scott joked, “Damn! Where’s the tripod?” Scott also had jokes for days in January when he left an eyebrow-raising comment that seemed to hint at Pete Davidson and his widely-rumored BDE.

Scott is, without a doubt, the Lord of the Comments Section.

Why Scott Disick’s Latest Message to Khloe Kardashian Is Raising Eyebrows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)