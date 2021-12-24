Why is Season 2 Episode 6 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ being delayed?

The jaw-dropping moments in Power Book II: Ghost haven’t stopped yet.

Tariq St. John’s life is documented in this series.

Following the death of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.)

The assassination of Patrick (Omari Hardwick).

Tariq has been juggling his life as a college student with his life on the streets for the past season and a half, and fans have been watching him do so.

It’s all caught up with him now.

Despite the fact that PowerUniverse fans are eager to find out what happens next, episode six appears to have been postponed.

Fans think Monet and Ghost have a secret daughter in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

At the conclusion of episode 205, a lot happened.

Tariq (Daniel Sunjata) won custody of his younger sister, Lorenzo (Berto Colon) was released from prison, and Mecca (Daniel Sunjata) was arrested for double homicide.

“What’s Free?” will pick up right where the previous episode left off in Episode 206.

“Tariq reflects on where he is in his life and who he can trust,” the official episode description reads.

Brayden must choose between defending his family and assisting Tariq in saving his.

Within her own family, Monet is confronted with a new world order.”

We’re concerned for both Brayden and Monet at this point.

Fans of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ believe Tariq will murder Monet and Lorenzo Tejada in order to take over their drug empire.

Power Book II: Ghost, which is in the middle of its second season, is taking a break during the holidays.

Tariq’s life spiraled out of control in episode 205, “Coming Home To Roost,” shocking fans.

There was also the shocking note from his late father, who told him that he knew he would end up in prison because of his decisions.

Episode 206 has been postponed until January 9, 2022, despite the fact that fans are eagerly anticipating what will happen next.

This mini-pause not only ensures that people who are traveling or spending time with their families don’t miss anything, but it also serves a strategic purpose.

The season finale of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 will air on February 14th, due to the two-week delay.

Power Book IV: Force, a Tommy Egan-led series starring Joseph Sikora, will premiere on June 6, 2022.

(hashtag)PowerGhost season three, here we gooo!!