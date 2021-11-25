Why is Season 3 of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ ending?

Why is Season 3 of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ coming to an end?

Narcos: Mexico is a documentary that follows the rise of the Mexican drug trade in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Following the death of Pablo Escober, a notorious Colombian drug lord, the spinoff series, created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, depicts the inner workings of the cartel business and the global war.

Fans were heartbroken when Netflix announced the show would be cancelled after the third season.

Here’s why the third season of Narcos: Mexico was canceled.

The spinoff series Narcos: Mexico proved to be a powerhouse on its own as a continuation of the crime drama Narcos.

The Netflix series has received positive reviews from critics, with an IMDb rating of 8.4 out of 10 and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90%.

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 has dominated the Netflix Top 10 List since its release, despite the fact that the series is coming to an end.

According to Ad Age, from November to December, the third installment was the most watched series.

Squid Game, a South Korean survival drama, came in second with an 8 to 14 rating.

Squid Game had 42.8 million viewers after only two months on the platform, while Narcos: Mexico had 50.3 million.

Opportunity arises from chaos.

Narcos: Mexico’s third and final season premieres on @netflix on November 5th. pic.twitter.comCyP3CaBADr

Narcos: Mexico will conclude the series with the third installment.

According to Newsweek, Netflix has announced that the show will be renewed for a third season in October 2020.

However, Netflix has confirmed that Narcos: Mexico Season 3 will be the final season.

The platform did not provide an explanation for its decision.

However, its predecessor, Narcos, was cancelled after three seasons.

As a result, it’s possible that the show’s creators decided to end it with the same number of seasons as it began.

Narcos: Mexico showrunner Carlo Bernard said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the final season will focus on the “origin story” of the modern drug war.

He explained, “I saw this season as an origin story of the modern world that we live in.”

“For me, it felt like bringing the show up to that point where, for better or worse, we now recognize as a place to stop it made sense,” Bernard continued.

The show was able to pull back the curtains and…

