Why is the cast of Yellowjackets “eating” itself alive in the final episode of the show?

Why Is the Cast of Yellowjackets Being “Eated Alive” in the Finale?

In the season finale of Showtime’s smash hit Yellowjackets, a cult was introduced.

We spoke with actress Melanie Lynskey about why a particular death is “eating her alive.”

Showtime’s Yellowjackets just delivered a shocking season finale, so thank the gods of the sky and the earth.

On Sunday, January 14th,

16, viewers finally learned the truth about what happened in the woods.

No, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) did not give birth to her child, but we did learn about Jackie’s (Ella Purnell) death and the true identity of the Antler Queen.

Oh, and did you think Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Christina Ricci), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) were the only ones who made it out alive?

Please bear with us (we’ve got all the puns) as we keep track of what parts of the various mysteries appeared to be solved, as well as what new twists we came across.

Spoilers: Jackie is no longer alive, and our theories about her being the Antler Queen are no longer valid.

Jackie may have had “influence,” according to her now-dead soccer coach, but she doesn’t belong, as Lottie (Courtney Eaton) pointed out.

Lottie, the soccer star turned séance master, may be possessed—we already know she’s off her meds—but she’s now leading the team in sacred occult rituals, such as cutting up a bear heart and thanking the forest for food, with Misty (Samantha Hanratty) and Van (Liv Hewson) by her side.

We also know that Taissa is still using the same ritualistic tactics to win elections, murder dogs, and harness the power of the mysterious symbol etched in the woods…the same one that Lottie’s modern-day cult followers who eerily resemble hospital workers (hi, Misty!) wear around their necks.

We can’t be the only ones who paused the scene of Natalie being kidnapped by the creepy clan in the middle of her attempted suicide, can we?!

Plus, Lottie was almost certainly responsible for Travis’ death (exhibit A: sacred candle placement), especially since Nat discovers Lottie emptied Travis’ bank account after his death.

It’s a brand-new conspiracy ahead of Season 2…and it’s left us with even more unanswered questions.

Some of them, thankfully, are…

