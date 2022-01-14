Why Is The Controversial K-Drama ‘Snowdrop’ Being Called ‘Insensitive’ To Koreans?

Why Is The Controversial Korean Drama ‘Snowdrop’ Being Called ‘Insensitive’ To Koreans?

Snowdrop, Jisoo’s and Park Hae-in’s new Korean drama, has received a lot of media attention and comments.

Netizens petitioned for the K-drama’s cancellation before its release in 2021, citing its controversial historical distortions.

Snowdrop’s K-drama storyline is set against the backdrop of South Korea’s democratic movement of 1987.

Despite the K-drama’s slight ratings increase, South Koreans still regard Snowdrop as a slap in the face to those who helped pave the way for the country’s first democratic elections.

[Warning: mild Snowdrop spoilers ahead.]

The K-drama’s controversy was sparked by a leaked synopsis that was posted online.

The storyline would change during filming, according to the production company, JTBC.

After the premiere of Snowdrop, South Korean fans noticed that the story still contained many elements of distorted history.

In the K-drama Snowdrop, Eun Young-ro (Jisoo) plays a female freshman college student.

She meets Im Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in), a University of Berlin economics student.

When she finds him wounded, bloodied, and fleeing from government officers in her room, they cross paths again under different circumstances.

Young-ro believes Soo-ho is a protestor because the K-drama is based on the Democratic Movement of 1987.

She and her friends assist in his concealment from the government, which is actually looking for a North Korean spy.

Young-ro and Soo-ho develop feelings for each other as they assist Soo-ho in healing his wounds.

When Soo-ho is revealed to be the spy sought by the government, their love story becomes betrayed.

Along with ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,’ Kim Seon-ho has starred in four of the most well-known Korean dramas.

JTBC claimed that the leaked Snowdrop storyline would change as the K-drama aired new episodes, despite the initial controversy.

On Reddit, one fan expressed dissatisfaction with the cast’s agreement to the original script before revisions.

“Overall, this cast and crew has been incredibly insensitive to people whose struggle, fight, and loss all contributed to the freedom that they now enjoy,” the fan said.

Jisoo’s character in the K-drama was also mentioned as one of the reasons why fans were upset by the North-South Korean love story.

Jisoo’s character name was changed, according to the fan.

However, there was one major problem.

“The name Jisoo is also the name of a real-life protester whose husband was murdered (yes, murdered) after being imprisoned, tortured, and…

