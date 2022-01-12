Why is the phrase “Adam Sandler is dead” so popular?

Fans of Adam Sandler can exhale a sigh of relief, as rumors that the actor had died have been debunked.

After a number of posts discussing his death, rumors began to circulate that the 55-year-old comedian had passed away.

As part of a strange trend, rumors of Adam Sandler’s untimely death started to circulate on TikTok and Twitter.

After unwitting fans learned of the videos claiming he had drowned or been in a fatal accident, the Hollywood actor caused a stir.

However, it turns out that social media users were simply partaking in a bizarre trend of informing people that Sandler had died while simultaneously filming their reactions.

The majority of people were visibly upset and shocked when they heard the false news of the cherished New York native’s death.

However, the star of Happy Gilmore has confirmed that she is still alive and well.

After some heartbroken fans began mourning Sandler’s death before discovering he was still alive, the hoax caused a stir on the internet.

Unamused fans have slammed the trend’s creators, calling it “sick.”

“Adam Sandler’s death is a lame hoax,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Death hoaxes are extremely unfunny to me,” one person wrote.

Stop spreading fake news, Adam Sandler isn’t dead.”

“Whoever started the rumor that Adam Sandler was dead is sick and perverse,” a third said.

In October 2021, Sandler completed the Netflix basketball film Hustle, in which he plays a struggling scout who discovers a star overseas player.

To work on the film, the star of Uncut Gems teamed up with LeBron James’ production company.

His new projects are being kept under wraps for the time being, and the 55-year-old has kept a low profile, which has only added fuel to the rumors of his death.

Following the death of late comedian Bob Saget, he posted a touching tribute to him on Instagram on January 10, 2022.

“Wonderful man,” Sandler wrote.

It’s a riot.

He’s such a nice guy.

“My heartfelt condolences to Bob and his entire family.”

Sandler acted as an executive producer and voiced Dracula in the first three films in the Hotel Transylvania film franchise.

In the fourth film, he was replaced by Brian Hull.